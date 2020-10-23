The National Hurricane Center is watching a broad area of low pressure centered near the Cayman Islands Friday night for possible tropical development. They give it a 70% chance of developing into a depression during the next 2-5 days.
If this system intensifies into a named storm or in other words becomes Tropical Storm Eta, it would be the 27th of the 2020 season. An average season has 12 and the record from 2005 is 28.
The jet stream forecast shows a storm system over our area next week. Thus, the projected southwest jet stream flow would keep this tropical system away from us and possibly send it to Florida.
Here is the Sunday afternoon forecast.
By Tuesday, the system could be in the central gulf.
On Wednesday, the forecast shows the storm heading toward north Florida.
Landfall is possible in the Sunshine State on Thursday.
This forecast is preliminary. Changes could occur this weekend. Track this possible tropical trouble with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
