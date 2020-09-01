POWER OUTAGE

SHREVEPORT, La. - Power companies continue to work restoring electricity to their customers.

swepco trucks

The following are estimated times power will be restored to SWEPCO users:

  • Mansfield – 10 p.m., Tuesday
  • Shreveport – 10 p.m., Tuesday
  • In the Valley District, which took the initial brunt of Laura as a Category 2 hurricane, the overall time of restoration is projected to be 10 p.m. Thursday. The district includes Natchitoches, Hornbeck, Mansfield, Logansport and the surrounding areas in eight parishes. 

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 31,073 SWEPCO customers have no electricity.

Bossier 206

Caddo 990

DeSoto 833

Natchitoches 10,368

Sabine 7,932

Cleco logo

CLECO reports 46,675 customers in their service area without power. In Sabine Parish, 2,669 of their customers have no electricity. 

Entergy-Louisiana's website shows 133,812 without power. They serve portions of north Louisiana.

Entergy

Bienville 960

Claiborne 510

Lincoln 1,740

Here are links to power companies serving the area: SWEPCOEntergy and Cleco.

