SHREVEPORT, La. - Power companies continue to work restoring electricity to their customers.
The following are estimated times power will be restored to SWEPCO users:
- Mansfield – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Shreveport – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- In the Valley District, which took the initial brunt of Laura as a Category 2 hurricane, the overall time of restoration is projected to be 10 p.m. Thursday. The district includes Natchitoches, Hornbeck, Mansfield, Logansport and the surrounding areas in eight parishes.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 31,073 SWEPCO customers have no electricity.
Bossier 206
Caddo 990
DeSoto 833
Natchitoches 10,368
Sabine 7,932
CLECO reports 46,675 customers in their service area without power. In Sabine Parish, 2,669 of their customers have no electricity.
Entergy-Louisiana's website shows 133,812 without power. They serve portions of north Louisiana.
Bienville 960
Claiborne 510
Lincoln 1,740
Here are links to power companies serving the area: SWEPCO, Entergy and Cleco.