SHREVEPORT, La. - The intense winds and driving rains of Hurricane Laura shoved trees, utility poles and wires to the ground, leaving many SWEPCO customers without power.
The following are estimated times power will be restored:
- Bossier City – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Haughton – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Plain Dealing – 5 p.m., Sunday
- Vivian – 5 p.m., Sunday
- Shreveport – 10 p.m., Wednesday
- In the Valley District, which took the initial brunt of Laura as a Category 2 hurricane, the overall time of restoration is projected to be 10 p.m. Thursday. The district includes Natchitoches, Hornbeck, Mansfield, Logansport and the surrounding areas in eight parishes.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 64,299 SWEPCO customers have no electricity.
Bossier 8,600
Caddo 24,200
DeSoto 3,700
Natchitoches 11,600
Sabine 8,600
CLECO reports 72,500 customers in their service area without power. In Sabine Parish, 85% or 5,600 of their customers have no electricity.
Entergy-Louisiana's website shows 193,000 without power. They serve portions of north Louisiana.
Bienville 1,888
Claiborne 925
Lincoln 5,900
Webster 391
Entergy-Arkansas reports 12,100 customers were without power.
Columbia 969
Union 3,900
“We have 2,500 workers helping more than 300 SWEPCO employees restore power. All external crews are assigned to help our customers in Louisiana,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations.
“We expect it will take several days to restore power,” Seidel said.
At the peak, 136,000 SWEPCO customers in Louisiana and East Texas were without power.
Here are links to power companies serving the area: SWEPCO, Entergy and Cleco.