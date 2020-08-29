POWER OUTAGE

SHREVEPORT, La. - The intense winds and driving rains of Hurricane Laura shoved trees, utility poles and wires to the ground, leaving many SWEPCO customers without power.

The following are estimated times power will be restored:

  • Bossier City – 10 p.m., Tuesday
  • Haughton – 10 p.m., Tuesday
  • Plain Dealing – 5 p.m., Sunday
  • Vivian – 5 p.m., Sunday
  • Shreveport – 10 p.m., Wednesday
  • In the Valley District, which took the initial brunt of Laura as a Category 2 hurricane, the overall time of restoration is projected to be 10 p.m. Thursday. The district includes Natchitoches, Hornbeck, Mansfield, Logansport and the surrounding areas in eight parishes. 

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 64,299 SWEPCO customers have no electricity.

Bossier  8,600

Caddo 24,200

DeSoto 3,700

Natchitoches 11,600

Sabine 8,600

CLECO reports 72,500 customers in their service area without power. In Sabine Parish, 85% or 5,600 of their customers have no electricity. 

Entergy-Louisiana's website shows 193,000 without power. They serve portions of north Louisiana.

Bienville 1,888

Claiborne 925

Lincoln 5,900

Webster 391

Entergy-Arkansas reports 12,100 customers were without power.

Columbia 969

Union 3,900

“We have 2,500 workers helping more than 300 SWEPCO employees restore power. All external crews are assigned to help our customers in Louisiana,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations.

“We expect it will take several days to restore power,” Seidel said.

At the peak, 136,000 SWEPCO customers in Louisiana and East Texas were without power.

Here are links to power companies serving the area: SWEPCOEntergy and Cleco.

