Tropical Storm Gamma is now in the record books as the earliest third letter of the Greek alphabet named storm in the Atlantic basin.
The 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes 25 days earlier than the same named system back in 2005.
Gamma had 40 mph winds with higher gusts as of the 7 p.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Movement was northwest at 9.
The official forecast calls for Gamma to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. Some strengthening is possible.
Track this record setting storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.