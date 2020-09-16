Sally made landfall near the Alabama / Florida border a few hours before sunrise Wednesday morning. Winds gusted in the 90 mph range from Gulf Shores to Pensacola.
By late afternoon, Sally moved north of the Florida / Alabama border at a slightly faster pace.
As of the 4 p.m. National Hurricane Center Advisory, Sally was a tropical storm with 60 mph winds.
The official forecast takes the storm into the Carolinas over the next few days.
Incidentally, Sally came onshore at the same location on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Ivan!
The tropics are still busy. Follow them with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.