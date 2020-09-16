Sally moved on shore at Gulf Shores, Alabama just before dawn Wednesday morning as a Category 2 Hurricane.
By late evening, Sally weakened to a depression near the Georgia border. Winds which started the day close to 100 mph dropped to 35 mph as of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
The official forecast calls for the storm to weaken to a remnant low late this week over the Carolinas.
