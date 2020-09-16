SHREVEPORT, La-- Many organizations have been lending support to assist those impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) and FEMA are two of them.
The Small Business Administration offers three types of loans: business, economic and physical disaster loans.
The coronavirus pandemic and hurricane season have increased the need for more financial assistance. If property is damaged after a natural disaster, The Small Business Administration urges business owners to contact FEMA first, after a claim has been filed with the insurance company.
Small business owners are not required to register with FEMA to get SBA support.
Caddo Parish is among the 21 disaster-declared areas. FEMA is stepping in by offering two drive-thru disaster recovery centers. Starting on Thursday, September 17th, 2020, the centers will help those impacted by Hurricane Laura fill out and register paperwork with FEMA to receive aid. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
You must live in one of the disaster-declared areas to qualify.
The drive-thru locations are below:
Independence Stadium
3301 Pershing Blvd.
Shreveport, LA 71109
LSU AG Center
1105 West Port St.
Abbeville, LA 70510