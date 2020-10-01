A low pressure system in the western Caribbean appears to be intensifying and may become a depression or even a tropical storm before the weekend.
If Tropical Storm Gamma forms, it would be the earliest to reach the third storm name in the Greek Alphabet. In 2005, Gamma came along almost a month later!
Thunderstorms are starting to congregate around the center. Outflow is showing up in the upper atmosphere. These are two signs of a developing tropical storm.
Wind shear in the Caribbean is quite light and forecast to stay that way. This should help the storm strengthen.
Water temperatures are high and deep in the Caribbean. Thus, the Storm Heat Potential should also help the system's development.
The environmental conditions up our way are pretty tough for tropical systems and should keep this storm at bay for a while. The wind shear is strong due to the jet stream overhead. The air is very dry (orange color). And the water is much cooler near the upper gulf coast.
Friday's forecast has the storm moving toward the Yucatan Peninsula.
The storm may move into the Bay of Campeche early next week.
Follow this system and the next in the eastern Caribbean with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
