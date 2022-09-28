FT. MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers.
The storm surge is a major concern and and Florida's west coast is especially vulnerable.
Hurricane Ian is expected to bring wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour - and 24 inches of rain in some areas. But it's the storm surge that poses the biggest threat to life - up to 12 feet in the Fort Myers area, and up to 8 feet in Naples.
Storm surge occurs when a hurricane closes in on land and the winds push water toward the coast.
Scientists say climate change is making storm surge even more destructive. They say sea levels around Florida have risen by as much as 8 inches since 1950.