Tropical Storm Zeta continues getting better organized late Tuesday evening. The storm is expected to regain it's hurricane status by sunrise Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center has Zeta with 70 mph winds and higher gusts. Movement is rapidly northwest.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the southeast Louisiana coast. Hurricane force winds are expected Wednesday afternoon.
Zeta is forecast to make landfall near New Orleans Wednesday afternoon.
