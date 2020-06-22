Sub-Tropical Depression #4 in the north Atlantic Monday evening
Sub-Tropical Depression #4 in the north Atlantic Monday evening

Sub-Tropical Depression #4 developed Monday afternoon about 300 miles east of New England.

Sub-Tropical Depression #4 Currents Monday evening from the National Hurricane Center

As of Monday evening, the storm which exhibited both tropical and mid-latitude cyclone characteristics had 35 mph winds and was moving northeast at 10 mph.

Sub-Tropical Depression #4 Forecast from the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for it to move away from North America in the coming days.  This storm is not a threat to the ArkLaTex.

Stay up to date on the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay Connected

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments