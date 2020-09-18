Tropical Depression 22 is likely to become a Tropical Storm named Alpha on Friday as it drifts northeast in the Gulf of Mexico.
An upper trough over Texas is pulling it to the northeast, but should keep it from blowing up into much at this time. By the weekend it will slow down and start to head west thanks to a ridge building over the area. This could allow the storm strengthen as it slowly drifts west toward Texas.
By early next week, the trough over Texas will weaken and could turn the storm back to the northeast and toward the north-central Gulf coast. Forecasters say it's far too early in the forecast and development stages to put a firm track on the storm.
Tropical Depression 22's name will come from the Greek alphabet after Tropical Storm Wilfred, which form Friday, used up the last traditional storm names. Meteorologists will now use Alpha, Beta and other Greek letters for future storms.