SHREVEPORT, La-- The Salvation Army is prepping ahead of Hurricane Sally.
The coastal Alabama region is in the storm's path.
The Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army division supports this area in times of need. They are prepared to deploy to Alabama and the Florida panhandle.
The first type of relief ready to make way to Alabama is the mobile feeding unit.
The Salvation Army supports in Hurricane Sally's efforts while still assisting in devastated areas following Hurricane Laura a few weeks ago.
Although volunteers are welcome year-round, if you'd like to get involved with The Salvation Army's relief efforts, you can contact your local branch.