Hurricane Hanna's remnants are about to move into the Pacific Ocean near Baha California Monday evening.  About 5,000 miles to the east, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 92-L.

Invest 92-L Currents from the National Hurricane Center

This disturbance has 30 mph winds and is given about a 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Invest 92-L Forecast

Computer models take the system up toward the southeast US by early next week.

