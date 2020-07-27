Hurricane Hanna's remnants are about to move into the Pacific Ocean near Baha California Monday evening. About 5,000 miles to the east, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 92-L.
This disturbance has 30 mph winds and is given about a 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days.
Computer models take the system up toward the southeast US by early next week.
