Tropical Depression #11 developed in the central Atlantic ocean Tuesday afternoon.
Winds were 35 mph and movement was to the west according to the National Hurricane Center.
The forecast has the storm intensifying to the tenth named storm of the season or Tropical Storm Josephine on Wednesday or Thursday. The expected path takes it up near the Bahamas in a week.
