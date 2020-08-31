Tropical Depression #15 was located east of South Carolina Monday evening.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm had 35 mph winds and was moving northeast at 12 mph.
The forecast calls for the depression to move northeast away from the US over the next week. It's also expected to become the 14th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season. Average is 12.
