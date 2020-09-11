Tropical Depression #19 developed off the coast of south Florida Friday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm has 35 mph winds. Movement is toward Miami Beach at 8 mph.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for south Florida as winds may gust over 40 mph in the next 24 hours.
The forecast shows that the storm could cross Florida and the Gulf of Mexico arriving in the upper gulf coast by the middle of next week as a Tropical Storm.
