Tropical Depression #19 developed off the coast of south Florida Friday afternoon.

Tropical Depression #19 Currents from the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center says the storm has 35 mph winds.  Movement is toward Miami Beach at 8 mph.

Tropical Storm Watch over South Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for south Florida as winds may gust over 40 mph in the next 24 hours.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Tropical Depression #19

The forecast shows that the storm could cross Florida and the Gulf of Mexico arriving in the upper gulf coast by the middle of next week as a Tropical Storm.

