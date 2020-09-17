Tropical Depression #22 formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.
Winds were 35 mph as of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Movement was quite slow at 3 mph.
The forecast calls for little movement in the next several days.
The storm may become Wilfred, the last of the 2020 assigned names. Afterward, any more named storms take us into the Greek Alphabet. It could even intensify into a hurricane by the weekend!
Also, the European model has the storm moving into Louisiana 7 days from now!
Expect forecast changes in the next several days.
Follow this storm with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
