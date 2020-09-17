Tropical Update

Tropical Depression #22 formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

Water Vapor Image of Tropical Depression #22 in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday Evening
Currents on Tropical Depression #22 from the National Hurricane Center

Winds were 35 mph as of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.  Movement was quite slow at 3 mph.

National Hurricane Center Official Forecast for Tropical Depression #22

The forecast calls for little movement in the next several days.

2020 Hurricane Season Names

The storm may become Wilfred, the last of the 2020 assigned names.  Afterward, any more named storms take us into the Greek Alphabet.  It could even intensify into a hurricane by the weekend!

European Forecast Model Outlook for Next Thursday Morning

Also, the European model has the storm moving into Louisiana 7 days from now!

Expect forecast changes in the next several days.

Follow this storm with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

