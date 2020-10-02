Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression #25 shows an impressive looking system which with a little more organization could become record setting Tropical Storm Gamma by late Friday or early Saturday. This event would be the earliest time to reach the third letter of the Greek Alphabet in naming storms ever!
Early Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center indicated that TD #25 had 35 mph winds and was moving northwest.
Tropical Storm Warnings are up for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico as 40 plus mph wind gusts are expected by early Saturday.
The official forecast calls for the storm to move into Mexico then into the southern gulf by next week.
