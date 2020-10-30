Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean Friday Night
A strong tropical disturbance was moving through the central Caribbean Friday evening.

Development Probability from the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center gives it a high chance of developing into a depression this weekend!

Bermuda High moving the developing tropical system

Movement is projected to the west with a push from the Bermuda High.  This may drive it into Central America.  This is a preliminary forecast.  The uncertainty is high on where it may go afterward.

Keep informed with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

Tuesday Forecast

Heavy rain in dark blue is forecast through out the Caribbean especially in Central America over the next 5 days.

