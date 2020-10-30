A strong tropical disturbance was moving through the central Caribbean Friday evening.
The National Hurricane Center gives it a high chance of developing into a depression this weekend!
Movement is projected to the west with a push from the Bermuda High. This may drive it into Central America. This is a preliminary forecast. The uncertainty is high on where it may go afterward.
Keep informed with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Heavy rain in dark blue is forecast through out the Caribbean especially in Central America over the next 5 days.
