MIAMI – Tropical Storm Arlene has weakened into a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center announced Saturday.
The hurricane season’s first named storm fell back down to a tropical depression late Saturday morning as it pushed farther away from Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory, the center of Arlene was located 145 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas moving south-southeast at 7 mph with an expected turn to the east by Saturday night.
The system is maintaining sustained winds of 35 mph and higher gusts as of Saturday afternoon.
“Continued weakening is forecast and Arlene is expected to become a remnant low later today,” the NHC stated in the advisory.