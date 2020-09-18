The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been a busy one for sure! We made it through the proposed named storms on Friday with Wilfred forming in the eastern Atlantic.
Two more storms...Alpha and Beta in the Greek Alphabet also developed.
Alpha, a sub-tropical storm, developed near Portugal. Beta originated in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.
The 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Beta with winds of 40 mph. Movement was northeast at near 10 mph.
The official forecast with much uncertainty has Beta moving north this weekend. Then, Beta may move west early next week toward the Texas coast. Finally, the jet stream could push Beta northeast toward our part of the world by the middle of next week.
In fact, the GFS Model has the storm crossing Louisiana on Thursday.
Plenty of uncertainty exists with this forecast. Get the latest with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
