The Radar image of Tropical Storm Beta shows the center moving inland near Port O'Connor, Texas late Monday evening.
The National Hurricane Center measured the winds at 45 mph with higher gusts. Movement was at 3 mph to the northwest.
Tropical Storm Warnings continue along the Texas and Louisiana coasts for wind gusts exceeding 40 mph.
The forecast calls for the storm to slowly weaken as it moves along the coast toward the northeast.
