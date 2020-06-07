SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Cristobal officially made landfall Sunday afternoon south of New Orleans. The tropical system was a rare crossover storm which means it was Tropical Storm Amanda over the eastern Pacific Ocean before crossing Central America and being renamed Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico. The first tropical storm winds formed with Cristobal on Tuesday June 2nd.
After several days of meandering over and near the Gulf of Campeche Mexico, Cristobal began moving north taking a beeline path to Louisiana.
Although Cristobal never reached hurricane force winds, the storm surge and flooding were taking its toll on the Gulf Coast and other inland areas.
Impacts of Cristobal on the ArkLaTex will last until late Monday or early Tuesday with heavy rain and gusty wind as the primary threats. A summer-like weather pattern will persist through mid-week at which time little or no rain is expected.
Cristobal was the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. An above average year for hurricanes is expected but according to the National Hurricane Center no tropical formation is expected for several days or more.
