Tropical Storm Cristobal became the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane season today. It's the earliest that three named storms have occurred by the second day of the season dating back to 1950.
Another unusual characteristic about Cristobal is that it was Tropical Storm Amanda in the Pacific ocean late last week. Amanda made landfall Sunday and the remnants became Tropical Depression #3 in the Gulf of Mexico the next day.
Here's the latest from the National Hurricane Center at of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Cristobal had 50 mph winds...up 10 mph from the 4 p.m. advisory and was moving slowly to the south.
Get hurricane center updates 24/7 from the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
The forecast models keep the storm near the Bay of Campeche and the Mexican coast through Friday. A few of the forecasts take the storm inland. Then, the system moves north with the jet stream approaching the ArkLaTex by early next week.
The National Hurricane Center agrees, but shows a lot of uncertainty in their forecast.
