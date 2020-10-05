NEW ORLEANS, La. - Tropical Storm Delta is on the move in the Caribbean Sea with winds of around 50 mph. It's expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Impacts including rain, wind and coastal flooding look likely for parts of the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday - but there is still uncertainty in exact impacts and locations since the system is far out.
The National Hurricane Center's average error for the location of a system five days out is 200 miles, so the longer-range part of the forecast could easily shift east or west. Right now the center line crosses over southeast Louisiana and shifted slightly westward since the depression formed Sunday night, but model solutions range from far east Texas to the Florida Panhandle.
