Sub-Tropical Depression #4 strengthened into Tropical Storm Dolly today in the north Atlantic.
As of Tuesday evening, the National Hurricane Center estimated the winds at 45 mph. Movement was still to the northeast.
The forecast takes the storm away from North America over the next few days. Weakening is expected. Dolly is not a threat to the ArkLaTex.
Dolly is the 4th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
The forecast calls for many more before the season ends late in November.
