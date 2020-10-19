Tropical Storm Epsilon developed Monday in the central Atlantic east of Bermuda. It became the 26th named storm in the record setting 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This season's named storm count is second only to 2005 which had 28!
Monday evening, Epsilon had 45 mph winds with higher gusts. Movement was west/northwest.
The forecast calls for the storm to become a hurricane later this week. Epsilon may move close to Bermuda next weekend.
This storm is not a threat to the ArkLaTex.
