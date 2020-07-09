Tropical Storm Fay is the 6th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It formed just east of North Carolina Thursday afternoon.
Winds are 45 mph with the storm moving north toward Long Island.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for New York City as 39 mph winds or better are possible by late Friday night.
The forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Fay hugging the US east coast through Friday. Then, the storm is projected to cross into New England this weekend.
Fay is not a threat to the ArkLaTex.
