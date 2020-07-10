Tropical Storm Fay moved into New Jersey Friday afternoon with 60 mph winds and heavy rain.
As of the 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Fay had 50 mph winds and was moving north at 14 mph.
The official forecast has Fay moving through New York City tonight and the rest of New England on Saturday. The storm should weaken to a depression during this time.
This storm is not a threat to the ArkLaTex.
