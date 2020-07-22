Tropical Depression #8 continues to look more like a tropical storm Thursday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center expects to upgrade it to Hanna Thursday night.
The 4 p.m. advisory showed 35 mph winds and the storm moving west toward the south Texas coast.
Landfall is projected Saturday near Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Freeport south to Padre Island.
The outer bands may bring rain to the ArkLaTex especially south of I-20 on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Monitor Tropical Depression #8 and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Over in the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gonzalo weakened some Thursday. Winds dropped to 60 mph. Movement was west toward the Windward Islands.
The forecast calls for Gonzalo to strengthen during the next few days to possibly a hurricane. Next week, Gonzalo may weaken again in the central Caribbean.
