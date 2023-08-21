Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to or exceeding 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY EVENING DUE TO CRITICAL AND EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS NEAR AND SOUTH OF THE I-20 CORRIDOR OF EAST TEXAS, NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA... * AFFECTED AREAS...Fire districts across East Texas, Northern and Central Louisiana, along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. * TIMING...From now through 8 PM Tuesday. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 27 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 103. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&