The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure in the central Caribbean that could intensify later this week becoming our next depression or tropical storm.
Two factors that work in this system's favor are a forecast of weak vertical wind shear
and deep, warm ocean waters with good Storm Heat Potential.
Other disturbances coming off the coast of Africa may also tap into these optimal elements next week.
