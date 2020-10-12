Hurricane season is still on for another 6 weeks, but we are getting a break this week. The Gulf of Mexico which was churned up last week with Hurricane Delta is calm Monday night.
The Caribbean looks good too!
There are two waves affecting the Atlantic. One is east of the Windward, Islands. It has a 30% chance of development according to the National Hurricane Center. The other is just about to move offshore from the west coast of Africa.
Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
