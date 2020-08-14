Tropical Storms Kyle and Josephine were moving around the Atlantic Ocean Friday evening.
Kyle is the latest named storm. It had 40 mph winds and was rapidly moving away from the US east coast.
The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm racing northeast into the cooler north Atlantic waters over the weekend. This system is not a threat to the gulf coast or the ArkLaTex.
Keep updated on the busy tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Josephine is turning northwest and avoiding the islands of the northern Caribbean. Winds were estimated at 40 mph Friday evening.
The forecast shows the storm weakening as it moves toward Bermuda next week. This system is also not a threat to our part of the world.
