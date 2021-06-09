Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. && For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the bayou pool stage was 176 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 176.0 feet. * Forecast...The bayou is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 176.1 feet. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the pool stage was 142.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage this Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 142.6 feet by early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood pool stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.5 feet. * Forecast...Bayou Dorcheat at Dixie Inn is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 14 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&