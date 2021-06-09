...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
&&
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the bayou pool stage was 176 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 176.0 feet.
* Forecast...The bayou is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at 176.1 feet.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* Until Sunday evening.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the pool stage was 142.5 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage
this Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 142.6 feet by early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood pool stage early Sunday
morning.
* Impact...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area
camps, however, all access roadways will remain open.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 14 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
* Forecast...Bayou Dorcheat at Dixie Inn is expected to rise to a
crest of 15.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 14 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat
ramp suffering overflow.
&&