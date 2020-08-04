The remnants of Category 1 Hurricane Isaias that made landfall in North Carolina 24 hours ago are now a tropical storm racing into southeast Canada.
Winds at weather stations close to the center are much less than the 84 mph gusts 24 hours ago when Isaias made landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina.
Tropical Storm Warnings continue for a little while longer along the New England coast. Winds may gust over 39 mph in these areas.
The official National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm well north of the border before it dissipates.
