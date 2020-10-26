Zeta is now a Category 1 Hurricane! This is the 11th hurricane and 27th named storm of the 2020 season. The all time record year was 2005 with 28 named storms, 15 hurricanes and 7 majors. Average is 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 majors.
The National Hurricane Center has the winds at 80 mph with higher gusts. Movement is northwest at 10 mph.
Hurricane Warnings are up for the Yucatan Peninsula.
The official forecast has Zeta striking the northern gulf coast late Wednesday near New Orleans.
