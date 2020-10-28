NEW ORLEANS - Zeta is back to hurricane strength. After losing some of its punch and dropping to tropical storm status, Zeta regained hurricane strength with top winds of 85 miles per hour at 4 a.m. Wednesday and continues its brisk pace across the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected sometime late Wednesday afternoon in southeast Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning continues from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.
Impacts including rain, wind and storm surge are expected from roughly 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
KTBS 3's Alexis Thrower and Bobby Akrong are safely stationed in the New Orleans area. Like most residents there, they are hunkered down and preparing to ride out the storm.
Wednesday morning, the KTBS 3 team reported that winds were picking up in south Louisiana as Zeta approached the coast.
Electric crews from throughout the region have also arrived in the area. They are on standby to offer support when those expected power outages occur when conditions worsen.
