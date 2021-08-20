Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Henri
Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Henri

Strong Tropical Storm Henri was moving north along the US east coast Friday afternoon.

Current Data for Tropical Storm Henri

Henri had 70 mph winds with higher gusts according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Henri Forecast

The Tropical Storm is forecast to become a Hurricane on Saturday and could make landfall at Category 1 strength near Long Island on Sunday!

Warnings Issued for New England

Hurricane Warnings are up as 74 mph or greater winds are possible there with in the next 36 hours.

Follow Henri with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

