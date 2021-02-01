SHREVEPORT, La. - Pollen Season returned to the ArkLaTex on Monday according to Dr. Boggs at the Allergy-Asthma Clinic. Juniper tree pollen registered high.
And the bad news for allergy sufferers: this is the average start of the season and there's plenty more to come! Dr. Boggs says Cedar, Cypress, Ash, Elm, Alder, Oak and much more are next through late March or early April.
Then by mid April, Pecan and Grass show up lasting through June.
A summer break comes until late August or early September. At that time, Ragweed appears for a few weeks.
