SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front moved through the ArkLaTex bringing scattered showers and storms on Wednesday night.  Most of the area did without, but some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers received good amounts of rain!  Here are some of their totals.

The maps show the least rainfall occurred in Arkansas with both Joyce Sproles in Ozan and Bertha Knight in Nashville picking up only a trace.

The heaviest rain occurred in Clarence Louisiana.  KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Barry Howard recorded 1.45 inches!

Thanks Weather Watchers for your info.  To join up, register here and then send us your data.

