Rainbow after the Rain Viewed from Neil Shaw's House

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainfall was plentiful during the normally dry month of August for some of our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers.  Here are their totals:

WEATHER WATCHER CITY AUGUST RAIN AVERAGE 2021 RAINFALL SO FAR 
 Bob Baker Carthage 5.47 in 4.25 in 
 Steve Carter Idabel 6.95 in  
 Edwin Christian Crossroads 2.73 in  43.46 in
 Debbie Johnson Center 8.11 in  
 Chuck Kamm Redwater 1.77 in  
 Jeff Moody Benton 3.16 in 2.73 in 
 Mark Potter Bossier City 6.60 in  42.14 in
 Ronnie Vail Ruston 4.49 in  
Shreveport National Weather Service August 31, 2021 Almanac

In comparison, the Shreveport National Weather Service recorded 3.62 inches for August.  The average for the driest month of the year is 2.91 inches.

Thank you Weather Watchers for your reports.  To join up, register here.  Then, send us your weather data.

