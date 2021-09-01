SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainfall was plentiful during the normally dry month of August for some of our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers. Here are their totals:
|WEATHER WATCHER
|CITY
|AUGUST RAIN
|AVERAGE
|2021 RAINFALL SO FAR
|Bob Baker
|Carthage
|5.47 in
|4.25 in
|Steve Carter
|Idabel
|6.95 in
|Edwin Christian
|Crossroads
|2.73 in
|43.46 in
|Debbie Johnson
|Center
|8.11 in
|Chuck Kamm
|Redwater
|1.77 in
|Jeff Moody
|Benton
|3.16 in
|2.73 in
|Mark Potter
|Bossier City
|6.60 in
|42.14 in
|Ronnie Vail
|Ruston
|4.49 in
In comparison, the Shreveport National Weather Service recorded 3.62 inches for August. The average for the driest month of the year is 2.91 inches.
Thank you Weather Watchers for your reports. To join up, register here. Then, send us your weather data.
