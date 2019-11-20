Tropical Storm Sebastien was located over the central Atlantic Wednesday evening. Winds were 60 mph. Movement was to the north.
The computer models show Sebastien turning toward Europe over the next several days. The tropical storm is not expected to threaten the gulf coast or the ArkLaTex.
The official National Hurricane Center Forecast agrees with the model tracks shown above. It even has Sebastien becoming a hurricane tomorrow!
On average, the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season trails off at the end of November. So far this year, we've seen 18 named storms (including Sebastien), 6 hurricanes with 3 becoming major. Average from 1966 to 2009 is 11 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 majors.
Follow this storm with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.