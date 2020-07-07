SHREVEPORT, La. - Our tropical-like weather pattern of recent days is forecast to go away. In it's place, a ridge of high pressure builds in for the rest of the week. Thus, the clouds and rain will be replaced by steamy sunshine.
Temperatures will soar from the 80s on Wednesday to the mid to upper 90s by the weekend.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.