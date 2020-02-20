SHREVEPORT, La. - The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers were busy once again braving the elements to measure rainfall from our latest storm. Here are some of their totals:
Northern ArkLaTex amounts were close to an inch in Redwater TX according to Chuck Kamm, Texarkana (Linda Kaufmann) and exceeded that in Atlanta (Bryan Loper), Emerson AR (Thomas Ware) and Summerfield LA (Marilyn Copeland).
Central sections varied from an inch in Karnack TX as reported by Lenny Vowell to 3.53 inches in Ruston (Ronnie Vail) and all the way up to 5 inches in Mansfield (David Armstrong).
Metro rain totals were mostly in the 2 inch range as given by Neil Shaw, Ruth Atwood, Keith Foster, Molly Rankin, Bob Fentress, Mark Potter and Barry Green.
Finally, Toledo Bend weather watchers had amounts close to 4 inches including Danny Green in Huxley, Larry Rymal in Joaquin, Troy Webb in Noble and Nancy Edwards in Jamestown.
Thank you KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for the information.
