SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest rain maker deposited a wide range of amounts. The Shreveport National Weather Service had very little compared to some of our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers.
Reports from the northern part of the ArkLaTex ranged from a trace in Atlanta Texas according to Bryan Loper to almost an inch and a half in Fulton Arkansas as reported by Tommy Lowe.
Rain amounts were considerably lighter across the central part of the area. Ronnie Vail in Ruston indicated the heaviest at .62 inches. Lightest was a trace in Karnack Texas according to Lenny Vowell.
Rainfall totals were light around the Rivercities. All were less than a tenth of an inch including Mark Potter's report of .04 inches.
Toledo Bend picked up some heavier downpours. Barry Howard in Clarence, Louisiana had nearly a inch and a quarter.
On the Texas coast, our long lost weather watcher, Bill Hicks in Rockport measured just .04 inches.
