SHREVEPORT, La. - So far, the Shreveport National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes across north Louisiana. Five of them were EF-1's, two were EF-2's and one was an EF-3 in Monroe with 152 mph winds measured by Doppler Radar.
More surveys are planned tomorrow across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.
Here is a summary of the preliminary findings:
Shreveport National Weather Service Storm Surveys from 4/12/2020.
