Let the Good Times Roll Festival Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - This year's Let the Good Times Roll Festival should have hot and humid weather with highs near 100 degrees.  The rain chance is small, but can't be ruled out for both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

