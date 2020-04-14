SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the northwest part of the ArkLaTex tonight. Warned counties include McCurtain in Oklahoma plus Sevier and Howard in southwest Arkansas.
Lows are expected around 32 degrees in the warned area and mid 30s elsewhere. Patchy frost is also possible.
Temperatures rebound rapidly in the afternoon with sunshine, light winds and highs in the mid 60s.
